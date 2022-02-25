Marshall Wace LLP Buys 60,626 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,626 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

