Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,398,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

