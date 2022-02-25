Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 164,139 Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.57% of Valor Latitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,275 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $19,166,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VLAT opened at $9.68 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.