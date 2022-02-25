Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

KE stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.