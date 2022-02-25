Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,150 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of NextDecade worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.82 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

