Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 1,161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,401 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.84% of Spok worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of SPOK opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.31%.

Spok Profile (Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.