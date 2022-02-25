Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 1,001.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Sientra worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

