Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 80,727 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of PBF Logistics worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

