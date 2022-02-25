Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,067 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cosan by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cosan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cosan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE CSAN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

