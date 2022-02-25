Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.74 Million Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of ThredUp worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ThredUp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 428,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.90 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

