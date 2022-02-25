Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 92,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

