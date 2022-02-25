Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.53 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
CIBR stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.
