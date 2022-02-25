Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.57 Million in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.