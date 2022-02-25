Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.61 Million in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $733.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.