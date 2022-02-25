Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.63 Million in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.75% of L&F Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
