Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.72 Million in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 86,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 74,993 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCO stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

