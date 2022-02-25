Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.77 Million in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 288,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $527,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $336,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

