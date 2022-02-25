Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,725 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,767,000.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

