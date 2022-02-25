Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,575,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

