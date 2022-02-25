Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.60% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.