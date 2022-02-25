Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE SAIC opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.