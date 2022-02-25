Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

