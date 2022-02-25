Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 21.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $529,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVD opened at $14.21 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $439.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

