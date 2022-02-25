Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

STVN opened at €15.86 ($18.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €18.73 and its 200-day moving average is €22.41. Stevanato Group Spa has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

