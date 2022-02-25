Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 68,554 Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.47 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

