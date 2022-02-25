Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Ellington Financial worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

