Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,815 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

