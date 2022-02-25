Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,815 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.