Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at $759,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PLDT by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

PLDT stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

