Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of PubMatic worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PUBM stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,191 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

