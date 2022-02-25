Marshall Wace LLP Sells 140,720 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

