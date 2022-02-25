Marshall Wace LLP Sells 27,506 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAC shares. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

