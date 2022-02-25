Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,734 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

