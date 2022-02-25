Marshall Wace LLP Sells 50,175 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,677,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

