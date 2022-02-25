Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $942.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

