Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Arbutus Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $445.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

