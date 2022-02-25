Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 336,741 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

