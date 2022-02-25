Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.79.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.