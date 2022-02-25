Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.60% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

