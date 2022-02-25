Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Arch Resources worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

ARCH opened at $113.97 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

