Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $369.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

