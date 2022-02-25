Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $69.07. 835,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,102,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

