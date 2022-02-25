Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Purchases $85,800.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.13. 265,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,690. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after buying an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

