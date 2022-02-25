MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $126,820.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

