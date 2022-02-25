MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Down 6.8%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.46 and last traded at $84.75. 3,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
