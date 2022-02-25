Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,142 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $369.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,478 shares of company stock worth $239,382,286 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.