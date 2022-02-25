Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck Sells 3,480 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MATX traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 597,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

