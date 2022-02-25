Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.34

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 444500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$32.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

