Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.34

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 444500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$32.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
Further Reading
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.