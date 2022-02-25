Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $433,159.36 and $1,701.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.89 or 0.99893405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00237366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00141901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00288085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00027320 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.