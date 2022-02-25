Maxim Group Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

SJI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

