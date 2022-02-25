Maxim Group Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.
SJI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.