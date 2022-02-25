Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Mayville Engineering worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of MEC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.47. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Mayville Engineering (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.